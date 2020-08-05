Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $14.53 and $15.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Unum Group may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 256.3% exists for Unum Group, based on a current level of $14.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $52.58. Unum Group shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.00 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $25.59.

Unum Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.84 and a 52-week low of $9.58 and closed yesterday at 54% above that low price at $14.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Unum Group provides group disability and special risk insurance. The Company provides disability insurance, group life insurance, and payroll-deducted voluntary benefits offered to employees at their worksites.

