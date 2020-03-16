Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Universal Insura (NYSE:UVE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Universal Insura (NYSE:UVE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $18.26 and $19.58 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Universal Insura may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Universal Insura share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.19 and a 52-week low of $17.59 and closed yesterday at 15% above that low price at $20.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UIH) operates as an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. UIH serves customers in the State of Florida.

Potential upside of 83.5% exists for Universal Insura, based on a current level of $20.16 and analysts' average consensus price target of $37.00. Universal Insura shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.57 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.25.

