Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $137.36 and $138.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Universal Hlth-B may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS) is currently priced 4.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $131.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $138.45 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $143.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is a healthcare management company. The Company operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and surgery centers. Universal provides services such as general surgery, internal medicine, radiology, and pediatric services throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Universal Hlth-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $157.79 and a 52-week low of $117.77 and closed yesterday at 16% above that low price at $137.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

