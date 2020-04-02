Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $273.47 and $275.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Unitedhealth Grp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated owns and manages organized health systems in the United States and internationally. The Company provides employers products and resources to plan and administer employee benefit programs. UnitedHealth also serves the health needs of older Americans, provides specialized care services, and provides health care information and research to providers and payers.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Unitedhealth Grp have traded between a low of $208.07 and a high of $302.54 and closed yesterday at $274.02, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) has potential upside of 0.3% based on a current price of $274.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $274.83. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $287.77, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $253.15.

