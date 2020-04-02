Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $103.77 and $104.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of United Parcel-B may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) delivers packages and documents throughout the United States and in other countries and territories. The Company also provides global supply chain services and less-than-truckload transportation, primarily in the US UPS's business consists of integrated air and ground pick-up and delivery network

United Parcel-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.30 and a 52-week low of $92.65 and closed yesterday at 10% above that low price at $102.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) has potential upside of 21.3% based on a current price of $102.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $123.76. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $112.44 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $116.96.

