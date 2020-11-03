Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for United Community (NASDAQ:UCBI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in United Community (NASDAQ:UCBI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.19 and $21.08 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of United Community may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 74.7% exists for United Community, based on a current level of $20.94 and analysts' average consensus price target of $36.58. United Community shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.29 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.46.

United Community Banks, Inc. of Georgia operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, certificate of deposits, home equity line of credit, mortgages, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, and online banking. United Community Banks serves customers in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Community have traded between a low of $20.31 and a high of $31.66 and closed yesterday at $20.94, which is 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

