Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $179.83 and $181.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Union Pac Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Union Pacific Corporation is a rail transportation company. The Company's railroad hauls a variety of goods, including agricultural, automotive, and chemical products. Union Pacific offers long-haul routes from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways as well as connects with Canada's rail systems and serves the major gateways to Mexico.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Union Pac Corp have traded between a low of $149.09 and a high of $188.96 and closed yesterday at $180.41, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Based on a current price of $180.41, Union Pac Corp is currently 18.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $147.33. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $178.06 and further support at its 200-day MA of $171.27.

