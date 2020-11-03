Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Umb Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Umb Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $47.74 and $51.08 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Umb Financial may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 56.3% exists for Umb Financial, based on a current level of $51.63 and analysts' average consensus price target of $80.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $65.21 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $65.56.

UMB Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company offering complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions, and related financial services to both individual and business customers nationwide. Its banking subsidiaries operate throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Arizona.

Umb Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.97 and a 52-week low of $49.63 and closed yesterday at 4% above that low price at $51.63 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

