Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.30 and $10.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Two Harbors Inve may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Two Harbors Inve has overhead space with shares priced $10.05, or 37.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.00. Two Harbors Inve shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.70 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $14.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Two Harbors Inve have traded between a low of $9.07 and a high of $15.85 and closed yesterday at $10.05, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Two Harbors Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, RMBS, and related investments. Two Harbors Investment serves customers in the United States.

