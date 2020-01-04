Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.63 and $1.71 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Tupperware Brand may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a portfolio of global direct selling companies which sell products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. The Company's product brands and categories include food preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home. Tupperware Brands also sells beauty and personal care products.

Potential upside of 2,893.8% exists for Tupperware Brand, based on a current level of $1.62 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.50. Tupperware Brand shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.27 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Tupperware Brand share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.15 and a high of $27.09 and closed yesterday at $1.62, 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tupperware Brand. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tupperware Brand in search of a potential trend change.