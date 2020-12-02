Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $13.59 and $13.82 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ttm Technologies may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Ttm Technologies share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.49 and a high of $16.25 and closed yesterday at $13.69, 61% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.13% higher over the past week, respectively.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is an independent provider of time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services for printed circuit boards. The circuit boards serve as a foundation for electronic products such as routers, switches, servers, memory modules, and cellular base stations. The Company's customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies.

Ttm Technologies has overhead space with shares priced $13.69, or 28.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $19.20. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.65, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $12.00.

