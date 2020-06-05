Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Trustco Bank Ny (NASDAQ:TRST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Trustco Bank Ny (NASDAQ:TRST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.95 and $6.04 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Trustco Bank Ny may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Trustco Bank Ny share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.30 and a high of $9.10 and closed yesterday at $5.96, 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 1.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 51.0% for shares of Trustco Bank Ny based on a current price of $5.96 and an average consensus analyst price target of $9.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $7.64, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $5.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides general banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. TrustCo Bank serves customers in the United States.

