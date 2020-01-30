Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $28.93 and $29.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Tripadvisor Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel research company. The Company offers customers with travel information, reviews, and opinions of members about destinations and accommodations, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, vacation rentals, restaurants, and activities. TripAdvisor serves customers worldwide.

Tripadvisor Inc has overhead space with shares priced $28.30, or 37.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.66 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.69.

Over the past year, Tripadvisor Inc has traded in a range of $27.66 to $60.90 and closed yesterday at $28.30, 2% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tripadvisor Inc and will alert subscribers who have TRIP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.