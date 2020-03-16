Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $27.37 and $30.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Trimble Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Trimble Inc. provides advanced location-based software solutions. The Company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Trimble operates worldwide.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has potential upside of 46.1% based on a current price of $28.35 and analysts' consensus price target of $41.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.80 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.93.

Trimble Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.67 and a 52-week low of $26.55 and closed yesterday at 7% above that low price at $28.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 2.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

