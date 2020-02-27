Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $131.10 and $132.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Travelers Cos In may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 11.8% exists for Travelers Cos In, based on a current level of $128.07 and analysts' average consensus price target of $143.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $135.85 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $142.17.

Travelers Cos In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $155.09 and a 52-week low of $128.29 and closed yesterday at -0% above that low price at $128.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals.

