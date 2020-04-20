Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.16 and $1.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Transocean Ltd may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Transocean Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor. The Company owns and operates mobile offshore drilling units, inland drilling barges, and other assets utilized in the support of offshore drilling activities worldwide. Transocean specializes in technically demanding segments of the offshore drilling business, including deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

In the past 52 weeks, Transocean Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.01 and a high of $9.79 and closed yesterday at $1.19, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 12.7%.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) has potential upside of 967.9% based on a current price of $1.19 and analysts' consensus price target of $12.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.38 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $4.59.

