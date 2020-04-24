Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $305.67 and $313.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Transdigm Group may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

TransDigm Group, Inc., through subsidiaries, manufactures aircraft components. The Company produces ignition systems and components, gear pumps, mechanical and electromechanical actuators and controls, NiCad batteries and chargers, power conditioning devices, hold-open rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and latches, cockpit security devices, and AC and DC motors.

In the past 52 weeks, Transdigm Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $200.06 and a high of $673.51 and closed yesterday at $314.28, 57% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 5.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) has potential upside of 13.1% based on a current price of $314.28 and analysts' consensus price target of $355.40. Transdigm Group shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $422.83 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $517.92.

