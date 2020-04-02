Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.46 and $59.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Tjx Cos Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company operates off-price retail concepts in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

Tjx Cos Inc has overhead space with shares priced $60.58, or 34.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $91.82. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.89, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $56.37.

Over the past year, Tjx Cos Inc has traded in a range of $48.19 to $63.03 and closed yesterday at $60.58, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

