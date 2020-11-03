Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.97 and $4.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Timkensteel may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

TimkenSteel Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets mechanical components and steel. The Company produces air-melted alloy steel bars, bearings, chains, seals, motion control systems, tubes, and precision components. TimkenSteel serves oil and gas, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, and power generation sectors worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Timkensteel share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.22 and a high of $11.95 and closed yesterday at $4.06, -4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) has potential upside of 388.5% based on a current price of $4.06 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.83. Timkensteel shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.44 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $6.65.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Timkensteel and will alert subscribers who have TMST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.