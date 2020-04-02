Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $315.11 and $319.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Thermo Fisher may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) defies analysts with a current price ($318.34) 24.3% above its average consensus price target of $240.86. Thermo Fisher shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $323.35 and support at its 200-day MA of $293.87.

Thermo Fisher share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $342.26 and a 52-week low of $235.90 and closed yesterday at 35% above that low price at $318.34 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. manufactures scientific instruments, consumables, and chemicals. The Company offers analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, services, consumables, reagents, chemicals, and supplies to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions, and government agencies.

