Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $46.13 and $46.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Textron Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Textron Inc has overhead space with shares priced $46.29, or 33.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $69.62. Textron Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.06 and support at the 50-day MA of $45.23.

Textron Inc. is a global, multi-industry company with operations in aircraft, defense, industrial products, and finance. The Company's products include airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

Textron Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.00 and a 52-week low of $42.30 and closed yesterday at 9% above that low price at $46.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

