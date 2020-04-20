Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.01 and $7.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Textainer Group may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited leases intermodal containers. The Company operates in the core segments such as ownership, management, and container resales with principal operations being the leasing of dry freight containers.

In the past 52 weeks, Textainer Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.50 and a high of $11.75 and closed yesterday at $7.34, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) has potential upside of 189.5% based on a current price of $7.34 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.34 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $9.29.

