Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $121.06 and $121.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Texas Instrument may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Texas Instrument have traded between a low of $100.17 and a high of $135.70 and closed yesterday at $123.35, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Based on a current price of $123.35, Texas Instrument is currently 2.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $120.19. Texas Instrument shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $125.77 and support at its 200-day MA of $120.92.

Texas Instruments Incorporated operates as a semiconductor design and manufacturing company. The Company develops analog ICs and embedded processors. Texas Instruments serves customers worldwide.

