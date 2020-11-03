Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Texas Capital Ba (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Texas Capital Ba (NASDAQ:TCBI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $32.79 and $34.96 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Texas Capital Ba may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Texas Capital Ba has overhead space with shares priced $34.04, or 67.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $105.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.39 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $56.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Texas Capital Ba share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.37 and a high of $66.61 and closed yesterday at $34.04, 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Texas Capital Bank, NA. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and invests those funds in loans secured by single-family residential loans and commercial real estate, secured and unsecured commercial loans, and consumer loans. Texas Capital Bancshares serves customers in the State of Texas.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Texas Capital Ba and will alert subscribers who have TCBI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.