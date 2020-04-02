Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $86.06 and $88.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Tetra Tech Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) is currently priced 33.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $58.17. Tetra Tech Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $87.27 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $80.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Tetra Tech Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.52 and a high of $90.63 and closed yesterday at $87.29, 80% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 0.03% higher over the past week, respectively.

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides specialized management consulting and technical services primarily in resource management, infrastructure, and communications. The Company's clients include a diverse base of public and private sector organizations. Tetra Tech operates offices in the United States and internationally.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tetra Tech Inc and will alert subscribers who have TTEK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.