Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Terraform Powe-A (NASDAQ:TERP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Terraform Powe-A (NASDAQ:TERP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $13.73 and $14.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Terraform Powe-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

TerraForm Power, Inc. provides energy services. The Company operates clean power generation assets such as solar, wind, natural gas, geothermal and hydro-electricity. TerraForm Power serves customers in the State of Maryland.

Over the past year, Terraform Powe-A has traded in a range of $12.39 to $21.58 and closed yesterday at $14.77, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

There is potential upside of 6.2% for shares of Terraform Powe-A based on a current price of $14.77 and an average consensus analyst price target of $15.69. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.23 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $17.92.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Terraform Powe-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.06. Since that call, shares of Terraform Powe-A have fallen 22.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.