Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.57 and $15.85 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Technipfmc Plc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 123.4% for shares of Technipfmc Plc based on a current price of $13.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $31.26. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.90 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.09.

Technipfmc Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.57 and a 52-week low of $15.10 and closed yesterday at -7% above that low price at $13.99 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 1.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.

