Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $16.95 and $17.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Technipfmc Plc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.

Over the past year, Technipfmc Plc has traded in a range of $16.78 to $28.57 and closed yesterday at $16.64, -1% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

There is potential upside of 87.9% for shares of Technipfmc Plc based on a current price of $16.64 and an average consensus analyst price target of $31.26. Technipfmc Plc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.81 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $22.77.

