Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.80 and $8.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Team Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Team, Inc. provides specialized industrial services, including leak repair, hot tapping, emissions control, concrete repair, energy management, and mechanical inspection services. The Company has 40 customer service locations throughout the United States and three subsidiaries in England, Trinidad, and Singapore. The company also manufactures industrial equipment.

There is potential upside of 173.2% for shares of Team Inc based on a current price of $8.42 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.70 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Team Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.64 and a high of $19.64 and closed yesterday at $8.42, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Team Inc on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.04. Since that call, shares of Team Inc have fallen 50.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.