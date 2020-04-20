Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.69 and $6.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Tanger Factory may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Tanger Factory has traded in a range of $4.05 to $20.30 and closed yesterday at $5.70, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.66% lower and 8.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates factory outlet centers. The Company offers amenities such as common areas, reading materials, and children's play areas are available in Tanger's outlets, which are located coast to coast throughout the United States.

Potential upside of 270.8% exists for Tanger Factory, based on a current level of $5.70 and analysts' average consensus price target of $21.13. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.22 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.98.

