Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $102.84 and $106.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of T Rowe Price Grp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 20.0% for shares of T Rowe Price Grp based on a current price of $101.93 and an average consensus analyst price target of $122.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $115.24 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $116.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors. T. Rowe manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

Over the past year, T Rowe Price Grp has traded in a range of $82.51 to $139.82 and closed yesterday at $101.93, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

