Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $80.21 and $82.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.35 and a 52-week low of $68.18 and closed yesterday at 25% above that low price at $84.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is currently priced 9.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $76.53. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.59, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $79.90.

T-Mobile US, Inc. is one of four national wireless carriers in the US. The company was created as the combination of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS.

