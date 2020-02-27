Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $142.70 and $145.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Synopsys Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $141.00, Synopsys Inc is currently 23.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $108.40. Synopsys Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $148.34 and support at its 200-day MA of $136.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Synopsys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $100.65 and a high of $166.87 and closed yesterday at $141.00, 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Synopsys, Inc. supplies electronic design automation solutions to the global electronics market. The Company provides design technologies to creators of advanced integrated circuits, electronic systems, and systems on a chip. Synopsys also provides consulting services and support to its customers to streamline the overall design process and accelerate time to market.

