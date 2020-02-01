Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $250.06 and $251.69 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Svb Financial Gr may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 25.4% for shares of Svb Financial Gr based on a current price of $251.04 and an average consensus analyst price target of $314.89. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $235.39 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $222.73.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for Silicon Valley Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank that serves emerging growth and middle-market growth companies in targeted niches, focusing on the technology and life sciences industries. Silicon Valley operates offices throughout the Silicon Valley and other areas of California, as well as in other states.

Svb Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $259.95 and a 52-week low of $183.04 and closed yesterday at 37% above that low price at $251.04 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

