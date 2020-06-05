Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Supernus Pharmac (NASDAQ:SUPN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Supernus Pharmac (NASDAQ:SUPN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.17 and $22.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Supernus Pharmac may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets proprietary drugs for the treatment of central nervous system diseases and disorders. Supernus has developed a portfolio of clinical stage drugs to address neurological and psychological problems such as epilepsy, conduct disorder, Parkinson's disease, ADHD, depression and anxiety.

There is potential upside of 162.9% for shares of Supernus Pharmac based on a current price of $22.17 and an average consensus analyst price target of $58.29. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $24.55, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $18.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Supernus Pharmac share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.12 and a high of $38.48 and closed yesterday at $22.17, 69% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 0.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

