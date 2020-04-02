Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Summit Hotel Pro (NYSE:INN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Summit Hotel Pro (NYSE:INN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.10 and $11.24 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Summit Hotel Pro may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in hotels that do not serve food and beverages and serve the middle and upscale markets. Summit Hotel Properties serves customers in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Summit Hotel Pro have traded between a low of $10.68 and a high of $12.63 and closed yesterday at $11.17, which is 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Summit Hotel Pro (NYSE:INN) has potential upside of 43.2% based on a current price of $11.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $11.75 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.99.

