Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $206.50 and $210.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Stryker Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Stryker Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $226.30 and a 52-week low of $174.84 and closed yesterday at 15% above that low price at $201.01 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $201.01, Stryker Corp is currently 10.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $179.59. Stryker Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $208.37 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $212.67.

Stryker Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty surgical and medical products. The Company's products include implants, biologics, surgical, neurologic, ear, nose and throat and interventional pain equipment, endoscopic, surgical navigation, communications and digital imaging systems, as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

