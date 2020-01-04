Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $12.72 and $13.15 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Spirit Airlines may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) has potential upside of 286.8% based on a current price of $12.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.86. Spirit Airlines shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.16 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $38.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Spirit Airlines share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.00 and a high of $58.55 and closed yesterday at $12.89, -100% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.39% lower and 5.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. owns and operates airlines. The Company provides travel opportunities principally to and from South Florida, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Spirit Airlines offers travel insurance, onboard beverages and snacks, vacation packages, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Spirit Airlines is monitoring the recent change of momentum.