Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $24.60 and $26.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Spirit Aerosys-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) has potential upside of 343.2% based on a current price of $23.93 and analysts' consensus price target of $106.05. Spirit Aerosys-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.50 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $72.66.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures aerostructures including fuselages, propulsion systems, and wing systems for commercial and military aircrafts. Spirit AeroSystems serves clients globally.

Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $94.47 and a 52-week low of $13.69 and closed yesterday at 75% above that low price at $23.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Spirit Aerosys-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Spirit Aerosys-A in search of a potential trend change.