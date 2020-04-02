Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $55.32 and $55.61 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Southwest Air may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

Southwest Air share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.77 and a 52-week low of $47.40 and closed yesterday at 16% above that low price at $54.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

There is potential upside of 24.1% for shares of Southwest Air based on a current price of $54.76 and an average consensus analyst price target of $67.94. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.24, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $53.44.

