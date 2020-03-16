Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $27.45 and $29.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Southern Copper may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

There is potential upside of 52.2% for shares of Southern Copper based on a current price of $29.29 and an average consensus analyst price target of $44.58. Southern Copper shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.63 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $38.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Southern Copper share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.14 and a high of $44.82 and closed yesterday at $29.29, 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

