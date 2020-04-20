Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $48.91 and $50.17 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Sonoco Products may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 5.0% for shares of Sonoco Products based on a current price of $49.85 and an average consensus analyst price target of $52.33. Sonoco Products shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $56.86 and support at the 50-day MA of $49.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sonoco Products have traded between a low of $37.30 and a high of $66.57 and closed yesterday at $49.85, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures industrial and consumer packaging solutions for customers around the world. The Company's products include flexible packaging, high density film products, and folding cartons. Sonoco Products also has an integrated network of global technology centers focused on materials science, packaging engineering, and process improvement.

