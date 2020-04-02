Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $42.83 and $43.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 72.3% exists for Smith (A.O.)Corp, based on a current level of $42.28 and analysts' average consensus price target of $72.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.81 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.38 and a high of $56.66 and closed yesterday at $42.28, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures residential and commercial water heating and water treatment equipment. The Company distributes its products worldwide.

