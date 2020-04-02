Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $92.20 and $92.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Sl Green Realty may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 20.8% exists for Sl Green Realty, based on a current level of $92.18 and analysts' average consensus price target of $111.33. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $89.57 and further support at its 200-day MA of $84.56.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

Sl Green Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.39 and a 52-week low of $75.45 and closed yesterday at 22% above that low price at $92.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

