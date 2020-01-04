Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $12.60 and $13.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Six Flags Entert may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 487.5% exists for Six Flags Entert, based on a current level of $12.54 and analysts' average consensus price target of $73.67. Six Flags Entert shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.17 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $43.84.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation operates regional theme parks across North America. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water, and zoological parks. The Parks offer rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Six Flags Entert have traded between a low of $8.75 and a high of $59.52 and closed yesterday at $12.54, which is 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

