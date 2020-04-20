Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Simon Property (NYSE:SPG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $55.51 and $61.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Simon Property may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties. Simon Property Group serves customers in the State of Indiana.

Simon Property has overhead space with shares priced $56.12, or 69.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $182.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.05 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $136.58.

Simon Property share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $186.24 and a 52-week low of $42.25 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $56.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

