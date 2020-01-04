Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $6.88 and $7.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Signet Jewelers may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Signet Jewelers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.44 and a 52-week low of $5.60 and closed yesterday at 15% above that low price at $6.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a retail company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails jewelry, watches, gifts, and accessories. Signet Jewelers serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

There is potential upside of 435.9% for shares of Signet Jewelers based on a current price of $6.45 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.98 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $20.27.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Signet Jewelers. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Signet Jewelers in search of a potential trend change.