Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $552.27 and $563.90 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Sherwin-Williams may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sherwin-Williams have traded between a low of $410.35 and a high of $599.95 and closed yesterday at $565.03, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products. The Company's products are sold to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America. Sherwin Williams also has additional operations in the Caribbean region, Europe, and Asia.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is currently priced 21.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $446.50. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $577.46, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $532.26.

