Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $25.11 and $29.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Servicemaster Gl may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The Company offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Servicemaster Gl have traded between a low of $17.63 and a high of $58.78 and closed yesterday at $29.71, which is 69% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.38% lower and 1.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 102.0% for shares of Servicemaster Gl based on a current price of $29.71 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.00. Servicemaster Gl shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.23 and support at the 50-day MA of $29.20.

