Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $26.68 and $27.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Scorpio Tankers may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Scorpio Tankers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.00 and a high of $40.45 and closed yesterday at $26.87, 79% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. operates as a shipping company. The Company provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and other petroleum products. Scorpio Tankers serves customers worldwide.

Based on a current price of $26.87, Scorpio Tankers is currently 83.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $4.36. Scorpio Tankers shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.66 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $34.80.

